Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.63. 52,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,029,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILAK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILAK

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.