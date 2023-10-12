Lifesci Capital Comments on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

OLMA stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $499.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,563.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

