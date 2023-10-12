Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.10

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 12810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

