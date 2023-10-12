Linde plc Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $14.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Argus boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $378.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1-year low of $266.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

