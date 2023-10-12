Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

ULTA stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.23. The company had a trading volume of 141,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

