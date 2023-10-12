Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after purchasing an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $880,055,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

