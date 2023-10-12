Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 141 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $199.47. 355,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

