Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 181 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $567.62. The company had a trading volume of 283,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,123. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

