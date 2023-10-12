Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 202 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in DexCom by 103.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

