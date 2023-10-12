Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 277 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intuit by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $547.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,457. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

