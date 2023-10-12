Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 648 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.92. 1,518,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

