Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Matson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 35.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.81. 13,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,658. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,915 shares of company stock worth $2,175,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.