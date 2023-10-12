Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.78. 245,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,584. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $139.66 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

