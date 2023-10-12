Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 92.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.58. The stock had a trading volume of 118,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,814. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

