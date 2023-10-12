Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.93. The company had a trading volume of 769,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,569. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.88.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

