Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.46.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Stephens increased their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.15.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

