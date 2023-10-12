Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,011 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Medpace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

