Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 1,100,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

