Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $19.14 on Thursday, reaching $569.05. 2,244,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.77. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

