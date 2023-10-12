Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,230. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

