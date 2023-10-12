Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $505.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,802. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,840.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

