Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 98.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $512.03. 8,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

