Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $36.91 on Thursday, hitting $911.47. 1,642,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,780. The stock has a market cap of $376.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $852.70 and a 200-day moving average of $788.55.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

