Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $274,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $9,407,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $166.80. 28,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $138.82 and a 12-month high of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.