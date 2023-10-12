Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

PANW stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $264.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 208.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

