Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

