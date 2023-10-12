Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.81. 189,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,118. The company has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

