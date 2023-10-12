Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.18. The company had a trading volume of 517,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,967. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

