Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.85. 49,669,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,697,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.29. The company has a market capitalization of $837.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

