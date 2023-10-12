Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.19. The stock had a trading volume of 202,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day moving average of $274.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

