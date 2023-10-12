Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.59. 1,763,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,221. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

