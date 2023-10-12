Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,694. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

