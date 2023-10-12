Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 1,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock traded down $8.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.20 and its 200-day moving average is $288.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.76 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $86,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,981. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

