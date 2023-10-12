Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,503,000 after buying an additional 466,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 1,048,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,698. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

