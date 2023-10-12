Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Rollins makes up 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,792. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.