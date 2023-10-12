Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.92 Million in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 6.3 %

LMAT traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.