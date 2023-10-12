Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Photronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PLAB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 87,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

