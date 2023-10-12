Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of United States Lime & Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $213.97. 5,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.76. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

