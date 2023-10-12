Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $1,734,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.70. 67,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,490. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $211.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Read More

