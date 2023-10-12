Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TDG stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $865.10. 53,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,042. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $867.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $831.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,128 shares of company stock valued at $54,882,510. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

