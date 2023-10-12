Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,827 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $301.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.