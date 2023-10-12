Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 228 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,684 shares of company stock worth $4,767,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.08. 65,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.