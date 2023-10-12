Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,629 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 2,262,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,272,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

