Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.20. 882,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,571. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

