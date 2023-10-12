Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 666,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,562. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.