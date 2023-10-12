Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $366.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,756. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.69 and a 200 day moving average of $393.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.