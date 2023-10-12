Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after buying an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Seagen by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 312,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $40,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

