Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after buying an additional 363,882 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $217.25. 273,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,297. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

