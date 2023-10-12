Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $75.75. 516,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,424. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.