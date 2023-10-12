Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of The Hackett Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 21,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,126. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $634.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

